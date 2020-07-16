8 world leaders demand equal global access to coronavirus vaccine

Eight world leaders have called on the international community to ensure equitable access to the coronavirus vaccine when it is developed.

These leaders include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Moon Jae-in, president of the Republic of Korea, Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand, Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, Pedro Sánchez Perez-Castejón, prime minister of Spain, Stefan Lofven, prime minister of Sweden, Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde and Elyes Fakhfakh and prime minister of the Republic of Tunisia.

The world leaders wrote in a Washington Post opinion piece ''While global cooperation in terms of resources, expertise and experiences is paramount for developing a vaccine, manufacturing and distributing it while leaving no one behind will truly put global cooperation to the test."

"Therefore, we must urgently ensure that vaccines will be distributed according to a set of transparent, equitable and scientifically sound principles. Where you live should not determine whether you live, and global solidarity is central to saving lives and protecting the economy."

Trudeau also tweeted about it on his official Twitter account.

Vaccines save lives. That’s why we’re working here at home and with partners around the world to find one. And when we do, we must keep working together to make sure that people everywhere have access to it - because where you live should not determine whether you live. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 16, 2020 ×

Nations are racing to obtain a supply of the COVID-19 vaccine while international organizations are scrambling to secure equitable access for all countries as global demand for a successful vaccine is expected to skyrocket.