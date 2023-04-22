69-year-old sociology professor Hassan Diab sentenced to life for 1980 Paris synagogue bombing

Hassan Diab, a 69-year-old sociology professor has been sentenced to life in prison for the 1980 Paris synagogue bombing. The ruling by a Paris court was made in absentia and follows the prosecutors' request for the maximum possible punishment. The decision as per AFP was met with silence in the court.

Diab, a Lebanese-Canadian sociology professor, and a resident of Canada, speaking to the press in Ottawa called the verdict "not fair" and labelled it "Kafkaesque" — incidentally the same phrase was used by former UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab, who was recently forced to resign following allegations of bullying.

"Kafkaesque," as per the Merriam-Webster dictionary, relates to something "suggestive of Franz Kafka or his writings," or as having "a nightmarishly complex, bizarre, or illogical quality."

"We'd hoped reason would prevail," Diab said as per AFP. He also said that he expects Canada not to send him back to France to serve the sentence.

Prosecutors, however, in their closing arguments said there was "no possible doubt" that Diab — who happens to be the only suspect — was behind the attack.

The 1980 Paris Synagogue attack was the first deadly attack against a Jewish target on French soil since World War II. It claimed the life of four people and injured 46 others.

On October 3, 1980, explosives placed on a motorcycle detonated close to a synagogue on the Rue Copernic in Paris's chic 16th district.

Police suspected a splinter group of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine for the attack, but no organisation claimed responsibility. In 1999, French intelligence accused Diab of making the 10-kilogramme (22-pound) bomb used in the attack. Evidence included his likeness to police sketches, handwriting analysis confirming him as the buyer of the bike used in attack, and a passport with his name and entry/exit stamps from Spain, where the attack plan is believed to have originated.