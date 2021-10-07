6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Tokyo area; no tsunami danger

On Thursday night, a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 rocked the Tokyo region, but officials claimed there was no threat of a tsunami.

The quake struck at a depth of 80 kilometres in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, according to the Meteorological Agency (48 miles).

Buildings swayed, but there were no reports of damage or injuries at the time.

A sign swinging wildly from the roof of NHK public television's workplace was shown.

In Tokyo's Suginami neighbourhood, power lines trembled.

According to NHK, "Shinkansen" super fast trains in and out of Tokyo have been momentarily suspended.

Cars were moving and people were walking down the streets as normal in the popular downtown areas of Shibuya and Shinjuku.

Fumio Kishida, the next Prime Minister of Japan, sent a tweet asking people to "examine the latest information and take measures to safeguard your life."

