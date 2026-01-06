/6.2 magnitude quake rattles western Japan's Shimane Prefecture. Is there a tsunami warning?

A strong earthquake struck off the coast of western Japan on Tuesday morning, shaking parts of the region but causing no immediate reports of major damage or injuries. The tremor, measured at magnitude 6.2 by the Japan Meteorological Agency, hit at 10:18 am (0118 GMT). Its epicentre was located in Shimane Prefecture, the agency said.

Tsunami warning?

No tsunami warning was issued immediately after the quake. While the Japan Meteorological Agency reported the earthquake as 6.2 magnitude, the US Geological Survey put the quake slightly lower, at magnitude 5.8. The Japanese military said it was conducting an aerial damage assessment.

In the city of Yasugi, the shaking reached an upper five on Japan’s Shindo scale, which measures the intensity felt on the ground rather than the energy released. At that level, officials say unsecured furniture can topple, and drivers may struggle to keep control of their vehicles.

The meteorological agency said the same region was hit shortly afterwards by a series of smaller aftershocks, with magnitudes of 4.5, 5.1, 3.8 and 5.4. None of them triggered tsunami alerts.

Japanese broadcaster NHK, citing utility company Chugoku Electric, reported that no abnormalities were detected at the Shimane nuclear plant as of 10:45 am. However, a power blackout led to the suspension of parts of the Shinkansen bullet train network, according to operator JR West. It was unclear if this was related to the quakes.

Japan and earthquakes