5 US states nearly out of ICU beds as fresh surge of COVID-19 cases stretch hospitals

Five states in the US are nearly out of ICU beds as a surge in COVID-19 cases, especially among unvaccinated people, pose a fresh set of problems for the hospitals who are already stretched to their maximum capacity.

According to data from the department of health and human services, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida and Arkansas are left with less than 10% of their ICU bed capacity.

On Monday, data shared by a vaccine adviser from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a hospitalization rate 16 times higher in the unvaccinated population than in those vaccinated.

“This to me seems to be a strong indication that the current epidemiologic curve that we're seeing is really a reflection of failure to vaccinate, not vaccine failure," Dr Matthew F Daley at the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting told the CNN.

In Georgia, CEO of Northeast Georgia Health Systems Carol Burrell said it had 287 Covid patients on Monday, which is more than the hospital has had since January.

“So, in essence, our hospitals are full," she said, adding, “We're looking to add space in hallways and conference rooms in waiting areas. Our emergency rooms and our urgent care centres are seeing higher volume than they've seen throughout this pandemic."

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear the effect of low vaccination rates are being witnessed in his states where hospitals are overwhelmed with record numbers of COVID-19 patients and 58 of the 96 hospitals are reporting critical staffing shortages.

"We're living in a reality where some Covid patients who are sick are being treated in their cars when there isn't room for them inside the ER or inside the hospital," CNN quoted Beshear as saying.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the number of rising cases has also been reported among children, with the number of kids testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month reaching higher levels than last year.

In Florida's 15 largest school districts, at least 21,869 students and 4,481 employees have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of school, according to a CNN analysis.

In Texas, after just the first two weeks of school in the Fort Worth Independent School District, more than 3,000 students have been quarantined due to close contact with individuals who tested positive for Covid-19.

On Monday, the US reported 2,80,403 coronavirus cases.

(With inputs from agencies)