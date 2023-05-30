$4,000 wine and pop music: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez get engaged in style

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is riding the high wave following his recent engagement to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. As reported by people.com, the couple recently celebrated their engagement by drinking some very pricey wine in the South of France.

Bezos and Sanchez spent $4,285 on a bottle of Dugat-Py Grand Cru from Domaine Bernard at La Petit Maison in Cannes, France. During the party, the couple were joined by Bezos' sister Christina Bezos Poore and her husband Steve Poore. According to a source cited by people.com, Bezos keeps a low profile as a visitor at La Petite Maison. The restaurant where Bezos and Sanchez dined is known for having a late-night band.

On their engagement, Bezos gave Sanchez an opulent 20-carat ring valued at $2.5 million. Bezos' superyacht: Koru Notably, Bezos' $500 million superyacht, Koru, features a sculpture of Sanchez. The pair had just spent time aboard the 417-foot ship off the coast of the Spanish island of Mallorca. According to reports, the superyacht is the world's tallest sailing boat.

Koru was built in the Netherlands and is a stunning three-masted sailing yacht capable of reaching speeds of up to 20 knots. The annual costs of keeping the boat are estimated to be over $25 million.

It can accommodate up to 18 guests and is operated by a staff of 40 sailors to ensure its smooth passage. The boat has three floors, each wonderfully built, including a swimming pool on one of them. Koru has a support vessel called Abeona that has a helipad.

Bezos made his relationship with Sanchez public in 2019, following his divorce with MacKenzie Scott. Bezos and MacKenzie have four children from their 25-year marriage.

Sanchez is a former broadcast journalist who co-hosted the Good Day LA morning show from 2011 until 2017. In an interview, Sanchez stated of Bezos, "He's so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he's the most loving human I know." Who is Lauren Sanchez? Lauren Wendy Sanchez is an American media figure who rose to prominence as an entertainment reporter and news anchor. She was born on December 19, 1969. She appeared as a guest on The View, co-hosted KTTV Fox 11 Good Day Law, and was the anchor of Fox 11 Ten O'Clock.

Lauren is an Emmy-nominated journalist. The 53-year-old was also a philanthropist and entertainment reporter.

In 2016, she founded Black Ops Aviation, an aerial film and production company. Lauren also serves as vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund.

She also appeared in films such as The Longest Yard, The Day After Tomorrow, and Ted 2.