230 dead as Canada records all-time high temperature of 49.5 degrees celsius

Over 230 people have died in British Columbia, Canada, since Friday as a catastrophic heat wave delivered record-breaking temperatures. It was a "unprecedented time," according to the province's chief coroner.



The deaths came as Canada set a new all-time high temperature record for a third day in a row Tuesday, reaching 121 degrees Fahrenheit (49.5 degrees Celsius) in Lytton, British Columbia, about 155 miles (250 kilometers) east of Vancouver, the country's weather service, Environment Canada, reported.

At least 69 people have died in the Vancouver area of Canada as a result of a record-breaking heat wave that has engulfed the west of the country and the US Pacific Northwest. Most were elderly or had underlying health conditions.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the majority of the fatalities in the Vancouver suburbs of Burnaby and Surrey during the past 24 hours were the elderly or people with underlying health concerns.



Temperatures in Canada had never exceeded 45 degrees Celsius (113F) before this week.

"At 4:20 pm, Lytton Climate Station reported 49.5°C, once again, breaking the daily and all-time temperature records for the 3rd straight day," Environment and Climate Change Canada posted on Twitter, announcing a temperature equal to 121 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to a new Natural Resources Canada study, the majority of Canadians, including individuals, businesses, and governments, are unprepared to deal with extreme weather.

Heat warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for British Columbia and Alberta, as well as parts of Saskatchewan, the Northwest Territories, and a chunk of the Yukon.

