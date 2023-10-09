23-year-old sends chilling text before going missing from Israeli rave party

A 23-year-old American-Israeli citizen sent out a chilling message to his parents hours before going missing from the rave party where Hamas terrorists launched their first attack and kidnapped its attendees.

Hersh Golberg-Polin, who had just celebrated his 23rd birthday this past week, was attending a music festival in the Negev desert region. He had left the US on Friday night for the rave. He had also recently completed his mandatory army service.

After texting his parents, “I love you” and “I’m sorry,” Golberg-Polin became unreachable.

“We just want him home and safe,” his father, Jonathon Polin told The Jerusalem Post, adding that if he could tell his son anything, he would say: “We love you. Come home to us.”

This is Hersh Golberg-Polin, a 23-year-old American-Israeli who was at the desert music festival attacked by Hamas.



This is Hersh Golberg-Polin, a 23-year-old American-Israeli who was at the desert music festival attacked by Hamas.

His parents are anxiously searching for him. On Saturday morning they received 2 short messages from their son saying: "I love you" and "I'm sorry." They haven't…

The video went viral and purportedly showed Hamas militants raiding the party with the help of motorised paragliders. The clip further shows that the people were dancing, seemingly unaware that the country was under attack.

According to local media, around 260 bodies were found at the rave party site.

Wanted to visit India

During his service, Golberg-Polin drove tanks in the 7th Armored Brigade and later trained to become a medic, his father said, adding that his son thought it was “more interesting than driving a tank.”

After the end of his service, he decided to explore the world, attend music festivals, and watch the Hapoel Jerusalem soccer team.

Golberg-Polin worked both as a medic and a waiter and he was trying to save money to visit India as it had been a long-time dream of his, his father told The Jerusalem Post.

The Nature Party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza, was attended by thousands of people. It was the first target of the militant group that crossed into Israel on early Saturday.

As rocket fire exploded around, panicked partygoers tried to escape in any way they could.

Hamas takes over 100 Israeli hostages

According to media reports, more than 100 Israeli hostages are being held by Hamas fighters in Gaza, which includes high-ranking army officers.

Chief deputy of Hamas' political bureau Mousa Abu Marzouk in an interview with Arabic news outlet al-Ghad TV said that the number of Israeli hostages "hasn't been counted yet but they are over a hundred."

