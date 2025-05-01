The 2025 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, set to take place from May 2 to 4 at the Miami International Autodrome, promises a wide array of food experiences—ranging from exclusive VIP offerings to more affordable choices for general attendees.

In past editions, the event drew attention for its steep food and drink prices, especially in the upscale Hard Rock Beach Club. Social media buzzed over items like $280 lobster rolls, $190 chicken wings, and bottles of Clase Azul Ultra tequila going for $12,000.

$1,000 ticket to get into the Hard Rock Beach Club at F1 on Sunday in Miami.



Then you can order these…



(H/T @RussFlynn_) pic.twitter.com/IDgmLxcS7D — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 3, 2024

Organisers later clarified that these prices reflected larger, shareable portions intended for premium hospitality suites rather than individual servings.

For this year’s Grand Prix, organisers say they’re maintaining a strong focus on variety and accessibility. More than 65 local food vendors are expected to take part, serving up a mix of cuisines that reflect the diversity of the crowd.

Several well-known Miami restaurants and chefs are also getting involved, with places like Hell’s Kitchen Miami, Lucky Cat Miami, and Casadonna curating exclusive F1-themed menus and experiences throughout the weekend.

While high-end dining will still be part of the event, fans with general admission tickets can expect a broad selection of food at more reasonable price points. Organisers have said that this time their goal is to strike a balance between luxury and inclusivity, creating an experience that appeals to all types of Formula 1 fans.

As the 2025 Miami Grand Prix draws near, visitors can look forward to a mix of gourmet indulgence and down-to-earth local flavours, making the culinary scene as exciting as the race itself.