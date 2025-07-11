/12 bus passengers kidnapped and killed by armed men in Pakistan's Balochistan

On Friday (July 11), a group of armed men killed twelve in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province. They were kidnapped from the buses they were travelling in and later killed, officials informed. They were passengers travelling in three different buses.

The bodies of nine have been recovered and identified so far; the deceased belong to Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lodhran, Khanewal and Attock, D.G Khan of Punjab Province. Those shot dead included two brothers who were on their way to attend the funeral of their father, the Assistant Commissioner Barkhan said.

One of the passengers who was initially presumed dead told WION that he was initially deboarded from the bus with others and presumed dead. “They put a gun to my head, I was trembling,” he said.

He continued, "Then they looked at my face and asked me if I was a Punjabi. I told them I was Hazara, they checked my ID and let me go."

"The person ahead of me was from Lahore; they saw his ID card and made him stand in line with another person, after which I heard firing and a scream, then I ran as fast as I could,” he recounted.