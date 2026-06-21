/'11 nights, 729 sorties, 1,240 missiles fired': The B-52's most brutal mission was over Hanoi

By December 1972, the Vietnam War had dragged on for over a decade. Peace negotiations in Paris had stalled. North Vietnam was refusing to make concessions. President Richard Nixon ordered what would become the most concentrated strategic bombing campaign since the Allied raids over Germany and Japan in World War II: Operation Linebacker II. The weapon of choice was the B-52 Stratofortress, and the target was the heart of North Vietnam — Hanoi and the port city of Haiphong.

The Scale Of The Assault

Over 11 consecutive nights, from December 18 to December 29, 1972, the US Air Force flew 729 B-52 sorties over North Vietnam. The bombers dropped more than 15,000 tons of ordnance on 18 industrial targets and 14 military installations, including surface-to-air missile sites, railway yards, power plants, and communications facilities. Fighter-bombers added another 5,000 tons of bombs to the total. The campaign was not a gradual escalation — it was an overwhelming, concentrated assault designed to break North Vietnam's resistance at the negotiating table.

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1,240 Missiles Fired At Them

North Vietnam's air defence network responded with everything it had. Over the 11 nights of Linebacker II, North Vietnamese forces fired approximately 1,240 surface-to-air missiles — primarily Soviet-supplied SA-2 Guideline missiles — at the incoming B-52 formations. The sky over Hanoi during these raids was described by surviving crew members as a wall of explosions, with SAM contrails, anti-aircraft fire, and debris filling the airspace. Despite heavy electronic countermeasures and fighter escorts, 15 B-52 bombers were shot down — a loss rate of just under two per cent, but each loss meant an entire crew of six was killed, captured, or listed as missing.

The Human Cost

Of the 92 B-52 crew members involved in aircraft losses during Linebacker II, 26 were recovered by rescue teams, 33 were captured and became prisoners of war, 25 were listed as missing in action, and eight were killed or later died of wounds. For the crews who survived, the experience of flying through what many described as the most intense air defence environment since World War II left a lasting mark. Several crews flew multiple missions over consecutive nights, knowing that the SAM threat was not diminishing — North Vietnam was receiving fresh missile supplies throughout the campaign.

The Result