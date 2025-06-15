10 killed in Israel, 7 missing; IDF warns Iranians near military sites to evacuate

After overnight attacks, Israeli authorities have raised the confirmed death toll from Iran’s missile strikes on Israel to 10.

Israel raised the toll in the missile attack at Bat Yam to six, while saying that about 180 were injured, after two bodies were recovered from the rubble.

The number of people missing at the site has also been reduced to seven people, who are still unaccounted for in the rubble of buildings hit by Iranian missiles overnight.

One projectile struck a home in the town of Tamra, killing four civilians, bringing the number of fatalities from Iran’s missile strikes on Israel to 10. Another strike in Rehovot wounded another 40 people.

Regional police commander Daniel Hadad told reporters it “could take days” to complete the search in Bat Yam.

“There is great destruction here, lots of rubble and debris that has to be lifted to find the missing,” he was quoted as saying in a report by the Times of Israel.

Iran fired 70 ballistic missiles, dozens of drones: IDF

In the overnight attacks on Israel, Iran fired a total of 70 ballistic missiles and dozens of drones, said IDF, citing its estimates.

The missiles were fired in three waves at 11 pm, 2 am. and 2.55 am, coinciding with the dozens of drones.

Iran’s attacks so far are below the “reference scenario,” or what the IDF had anticipated in a war with Iran, said the Israeli military.

Iran is still believed to possess thousands of ballistic missiles.

The IDF shared that the Israeli Air Force bombed several Iranian ballistic missile launchers, along with air defence systems and radars. It also shared footage of the strikes.

The IDF said it will continue to “hunt down” Iran’s ballistic missile launchers in western Iran to prevent attacks on Israel.

The air defences and radars were struck “as part of the IDF’s aerial superiority in Iranian airspace,” the military says.

‘80 targets in Tehran were hit overnight, total 720 assets since Friday’

Besides, 80 targets in Tehran were hit overnight, the IDF said.

The targets in the Iranian capital included fuel depots, the Iranian Defence Ministry headquarters, the “headquarters of the SPND nuclear project” and other targets related to Iran’s nuclear programme.

IAF fighter jets also struck gas infrastructure near Bandar Abbas as the fuel and gas sites are used by Iran for military purposes and its nuclear project.

The IDF claims to have hit 720 assets in about 170 strikes in Iran since early Friday.