/'Yet another retaliatory step': Is Harvard risking its right to host foreign students? US State Department opens fresh investigation

The US State Department has launched an investigation into Harvard University’s “continued eligibility as a sponsor for the Exchange Visitor Program,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday. This move marks another step in the Trump administration’s growing conflict with the Ivy League institution.

Why is the investigation happening now?

The announcement follows ongoing legal battles surrounding the government’s earlier attempt to block Harvard from hosting international students. That effort was halted in May when federal judge Allison Burroughs stopped the administration from revoking the university’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program status. “The investigation will ensure that State Department programs do not run contrary to our nation’s interests,” Rubio said, without giving further details.

What Rubio says Harvard failed to do?

In his statement, Rubio said all institutions in the programme must “fully comply with exchange visitor regulations, transparency in reporting, and a demonstrated commitment to fostering the principles of cultural exchange and mutual understanding.” He claimed Harvard had failed to give the government the required details about its international students and raised concerns about antisemitism on campus.

“To maintain their privilege to sponsor exchange visitors, sponsors must comply with all regulations, including conducting their programs in a manner that does not undermine the foreign policy objectives or compromise the national security interests of the United States,” Rubio said.

He added, “The American people have the right to expect their universities to uphold national security, comply with the law, and provide safe environments for all students.”

Harvard pushes back

In a statement on Wednesday, Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton called the investigation “yet another retaliatory step taken by the Administration in violation of Harvard’s First Amendment rights.” He said the university “continues to enrol and sponsor international scholars, researchers, and students” and “will protect its international community and support them as they apply for U.S. visas and travel to campus this fall.” “The University is committed to continuing to comply with the applicable Exchange Visitor Program regulations,” the statement added.

What’s at stake for foreign students?

The investigation focuses on those at Harvard under the J-1 visa, a category used for visiting researchers, professors and students. The J-1 programme is run by the State Department, unlike the F-1 visa programme, which is overseen by the Department of Homeland Security.

This comes as the Trump administration increases scrutiny of student and exchange visa applicants. Last month, the State Department instructed embassies and consulates to ask visa applicants to make their social media profiles public, in a bid to screen for “hostile attitudes towards our citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles.”

Wednesday’s announcement also comes just two days after Harvard appeared in federal court in a separate case. The university has accused the administration of violating legal procedures when it froze over $2 million in federal grants. Judge Allison Burroughs, who is also handling that lawsuit, has not yet issued a ruling.