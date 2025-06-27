/'WILL ONLY GET WORSE': Trump's BIG WARNING to 'burned out' Iran after Khamenei claims victory over US regime

US President Donald Trump on Friday (June 27) warned Iran after Iranian Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's bold remarks against Trump as he claimed victory over US regime in Israel-Iran war. Trump lambasted Khamenei, warning that it will only get worse for them.

The US president said that Iran is always so "angry, hostile, and unhappy". Further, describing what they have done to themselves, Trump said "look at what it has gotten them - burned out, blown up Country, with no future, a decimated Military, a horrible Economy, and DEATH all around them."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump slammed Iran and Supreme Leader Khamenei for his statements made on Thursday, warning the US president.

He further warned that it will "only get worse!", hoping that the leadership of Iran would realize that "you often get more with HONEY than you do with VINEGAR."

Saved from 'ugly death'

Trump stressed that he saved Khamenei form a very "ugly and ignominious death", adding that he knew exactly where Iranian leader was sheltered amid the continuous assassination threats from Israel during the 12-day Israel-Iran war.

Calling him the "so-called Supreme Leader", Trump lambasted on Truth Social, saying that why would the Iranian leader so "blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel" when he knows that it is a lie.

"As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie. His Country was decimated, his three evil Nuclear Sites were OBLITERATED, and I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life. I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, "THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!"," the US president said.

He continued that in the "final act of the war", Trump demanded Israel to bring back a very large group of planes, which were heading directly to Tehran for "perhaps the final knockout".

"Tremendous damage would have ensued, and many Iranians would have been killed. It was going to be the biggest attack of the War, by far. During the last few days, I was working on the possible removal of sanctions, and other things, which would have given a much better chance to Iran at a full, fast, and complete recovery - The sanctions are BITING!," he added.

With even more frustration, the US president said, that, "Instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more."