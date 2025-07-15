/'Wildly out of context': White House says Trump 'was not encouraging further killing' after reports claim he wanted Zelensky to 'strike Moscow'

US President Donald Trump reportedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky whether his forces could strike Moscow and St. Petersburg if the United States provided them with long-range weapons, according to reports by The Financial Times and The Washington Post.

White House says Trump’s comments were misrepresented

Responding to the reports, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied that Trump was encouraging escalation. “The Financial Times is notorious for taking words wildly out of context to get clicks because their paper is dying,” she said in a statement to Newsweek. “President Trump was merely asking a question, not encouraging further killing. He’s working tirelessly to stop the killing and end this war,” she added.

What did Trump ask Zelensky?

During a phone call on 4 July, Trump is said to have asked: “Volodymyr, can you hit Moscow? Can you hit St Petersburg too?” Zelensky reportedly replied, “Absolutely. We can if you give us the weapons.” According to the FT report, Trump supported the idea, describing it as a strategy to “make them [Russians] feel the pain” and force President Vladimir Putin to negotiate. The call took place just a day after Trump had what he described as a “bad” conversation with Putin.

US quietly offers Ukraine list of long-range strike options

Following the call, US officials reportedly shared with Zelensky a list of long-range weapons that could be supplied through third-party transfers. This would allow NATO countries to send the systems on behalf of the US, avoiding a congressional freeze on direct military aid to Ukraine.

Among the systems discussed were Tomahawk missiles with a 1,600km range and ATACMS, which have already been used by Ukraine but cannot reach targets as far as Moscow.

Trump expresses frustration with Putin