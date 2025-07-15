/'Agent Trumpenko': Did Melania turn Trump against Putin? Ukrainians praise First Lady as secret weapon against Russia

Ukrainians have praised Melania Trump for reportedly playing a key role in changing Donald Trump’s position on Russia, calling her an “undercover agent” for Ukraine after his recent comments about Vladimir Putin. Speaking at the White House on Monday, Trump admitted it was his wife who pointed out the contradiction between his conversations with Putin and Russia’s continued strikes on Ukraine.

“I go home, I tell the First Lady: I spoke with Vladimir today. We had a wonderful conversation,” Trump told reporters. “She said: Really? Another city was just hit.” He added, “We thought we had a deal numerous times. I get home, I’d say, ‘First Lady, I had the most wonderful talk with Vladimir. I think we’re finished.’ And then I’d turn on the television, or she’ll say to me one time, ‘Well, that’s strange because they just bombed a nursing home.’"

Trump’s comments quickly spread across pro-Ukrainian social media, where Melania was dubbed “Agent Melania Trumpenko”. Memes showed her in Ukrainian military gear, with one image placing her in a wide-brimmed hat and a jacket featuring the logo of Ukraine’s armed forces.

“Lots of love for Melania Trump on Ukrainian social media tonight,” posted Business Ukraine Magazine, sharing a cartoon of characters presenting her with a traditional Ukrainian hat. Another user joked, “Melania singlehandedly doing more for Ukraine than the entire GOP.”

Melania’s past support for Ukraine resurfaces

Although Melania Trump typically stays out of political debates, this isn’t the first time she has spoken up for Ukraine. At the beginning of Russia’s invasion in 2022, she called on the public to donate to the Red Cross, calling the suffering of civilians “heartbreaking and horrific” and offering her “thoughts and prayers” to the Ukrainian people.

