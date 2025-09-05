Netanyahu's Defence Minister OIsrael Katz warned of intensifying the Gaza war after he said that the bolt must be removed from, the gate of hell. After this statement, intense strikes were heard near the strip.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned of an escalation in the ongoing war in Gaza as he said on Friday (September 5) that "the bolt must be removed from the gates of hell" in the strip. Katz wrote on X, "Now the bolt must be removed from the gates of hell in Gaza. The first evacuation notice is delivered to a multi-story terror building in the city of Gaza before an attack."
"When the door is opened, it will not be closed, and IDF activity will intensify - until the Hamas murderers and rapists accept Israel's conditions for ending the war, headed by the release of all the hostages and disarmament - or they will be destroyed," he added.