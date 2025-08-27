Google Preferred
'We want nothing less than $500 million from Harvard': Trump demands sweeping settlement

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 27, 2025, 24:27 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 24:29 IST
Story highlights

 Donald Trump said that if Harvard University wants to restore its federal funding, it needs to pay $500 million to his administration. The American president announced the settlement amount, saying that the elite university has been “very bad.”

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (August 26) that if Harvard University wants to restore its federal funding, it needs to pay $500 million to his administration. The American president announced the settlement amount, saying that the elite university has been “very bad.”

“We want nothing less than $500 million from Harvard. Don’t negotiate, Linda,” Trump said to Education Secretary Linda McMahon during a Cabinet meeting.

He continued, “They’ve been very bad. Don’t negotiate.”

