/'We want nothing less than $500 million from Harvard': Trump demands sweeping settlement

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (August 26) that if Harvard University wants to restore its federal funding, it needs to pay $500 million to his administration. The American president announced the settlement amount, saying that the elite university has been “very bad.”
“We want nothing less than $500 million from Harvard. Don’t negotiate, Linda,” Trump said to Education Secretary Linda McMahon during a Cabinet meeting.
He continued, “They’ve been very bad. Don’t negotiate.”