/'We knew they’d retaliate': US says Iran’s missile strike on Qatar base was no surprise

Iran fired several missiles toward US bases in Qatar on Monday, just days after American airstrikes targeted Iranian nuclear facilities. The attack appeared to be a direct response to the weekend’s operation, but all incoming missiles were intercepted by Qatar’s air defence systems, according to Doha’s Defence Ministry.

There were no reports of injuries or damage. However, Qatar condemned the Iranian strike on Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military facility in the Middle East, describing it as “a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace.”

White House expected Iran’s response

A senior White House official told CNN that the Trump administration had anticipated Tehran’s retaliation following the US strikes. “We knew they’d retaliate. They had a similar response after Soleimani,” the official said, referencing Iran’s missile strikes in 2020 after a US drone killed top commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

The official added that early intelligence suggested Iran’s missiles on Monday “didn’t hit their intended targets,” and that US military forces remain on alert.

Trump weighing next steps

While President Donald Trump has indicated he does not want to expand US military involvement in the region, the White House said he is willing to escalate if necessary. He was scheduled to meet national security advisers on Monday to assess the evolving situation and decide whether to respond further.

The president previously described the strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites as a “Bullseye!!!” and claimed “monumental damage” had been done to Tehran’s underground facilities.

Speaker Johnson defends Trump’s strike