/‘We are not playing games’: Trump pushes ‘Dalilah Law’ barring illegal aliens from getting commercial driver’s license

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Feb 24) called on Congress to pass the Dalilah Law that will prevent illegal immigrants from getting a commercial driver’s license in the United States. During his speech at his address at the State of the Union of his second term to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the United States Capitol, Trump highlighted the case of Dalilah Coleman, a five-year-old, who was critically injured in June 2024 when an 18-wheel tractor-trailer ploughed into her.

Trump said that he is going to take care of the problem of illegal aliens, saying, “We will take care of this problem. We’re gonna take care of this problem. We are not playing games.”

“The driver was an illegal alien let in by Joe Biden and given a commercial driver’s license by open borders politicians and California,” Trump said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Doctors said Dalilah would never be able to walk or talk, have a good life. She wouldn’t be able to eat again. But against all odds, she’s in the first grade learning to walk, and she’s here this evening with her dad, Marcus, a fantastic man. Dalilah, you are a great inspiration,” the US president said.