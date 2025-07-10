'US has sent positive 'signals' on military aid', says Zelensky after call with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Thursday (July 10) that Kiev had received positive "signals" from the United States administration about new weapons supplies after his telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. He said Ukraine received “a timetable and details of weapons supplies,” as reported by news agency Reuters.



According to Zelensky, Germany and Norway have committed to finance three more Patriot defense systems for Ukraine, with Berlin covering two and Oslo one. Speaking to the press in Rome at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, Zelensky assured that he will swap out his country's ambassador in Washington and reiterated Ukraine's willingness for peace negotiations "in any format."

Zelensky said he was considering Ukraine’s defence minister, Rustem Umerov, for the job. The Ukrainian president said the new ambassador’s top job will be to boost Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s aggression. When asked about sanctions, Zelensky said that he counts on the US leadership to implement “tough” measures to disrupt Russia’s ability to continue attacks.

Starmer, Macron set out latest plans to help Ukraine

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron called for more pressure in the shape of new sanctions against Moscow to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine. The two leaders, chairing from the UK a video-conference meeting of the self-styled "coalition of the willing", also reported preparations for a post-ceasefire peacekeeping mission for Ukraine were in place.

"We should shift our work for preparing for peace, making it happen by forcing Putin to the table... this coordinated pressure will make a difference," said Starmer. Macron, urging allies to "up the pressure on Russia", added "we quite obviously need something new to up the pressure on Russia".