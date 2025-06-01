/'US guarantees, timing of hostage release, delivery of aid': Hamas demands changes to Witkoff truce proposal as Gaza descends into hunger crisis

Hamas has responded to the latest United States proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, but is not accepting the deal without some changes. A senior Hamas official told The Associated Press that the group is requesting amendments, particularly regarding the timing of hostage releases, the delivery of humanitarian aid, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and assurances from the US side.

“There [are] some notes and amendments to some points, especially on the US guarantees, the timing of hostage release, the delivery of aid and the withdrawal of Israeli forces,” said the official, who spoke anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the negotiations.

In a separate statement, Hamas said the deal should include a permanent ceasefire, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the guarantee of sustained aid deliveries. The proposal outlines the release of 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18 others in return for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners.

Israel agrees to temporary truce as negotiations intensify

While Hamas is asking for revisions, Israeli officials have already given their approval to the temporary truce suggested by Washington. US President Donald Trump noted that negotiators are close to reaching a final agreement.

According to Egyptian and Hamas officials, the temporary ceasefire would last 60 days. It would see the release of some of the remaining 58 hostages in Gaza, along with Palestinian detainees, and allow in much-needed food and other aid. These officials spoke on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorised to brief the media.

Food aid looted as Gaza teeters on the brink of famine

Meanwhile, conditions in Gaza continue to worsen. On Saturday, desperation erupted when Palestinians intercepted and emptied dozens of aid trucks. According to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), 77 trucks carrying supplies, mostly flour, were stopped by hungry crowds before they could reach their destinations.

The nearly three-month-long Israeli blockade has left more than two million people at risk of starvation. While Israel has recently allowed limited aid into the region, humanitarian groups say it’s nowhere near enough to meet basic needs.

WFP said the situation is critical, “We need to flood communities with food for the next few days to calm anxieties and rebuild the trust with communities that more food is coming.” The agency has stockpiled over 140,000 metric tonnes of food, enough to feed Gaza for two months, ready to be delivered.

UN forced to use dangerous routes amid ongoing attacks

The UN has said that Israeli authorities are compelling them to use unsafe routes through military-controlled areas of Rafah and Khan Younis, regions where armed groups are active and aid convoys have been attacked.

An internal UN document, viewed by the Associated Press, reported four looting incidents over just three days at the end of May, not counting Saturday’s events.

The violence is making aid delivery extremely difficult. On Friday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that only five truckloads of supplies managed to pass through Kerem Shalom from the Palestinian side, while 60 others had to turn back due to heavy fighting.