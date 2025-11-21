/‘Ukraine may lose its dignity or a key partner,’ says Zelensky on White House peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address to the nation on Friday that the country is living through one of the hardest moments in its history as it faces a difficult choice and may be confronted with a very difficult choice of either losing dignity or risking losing a key partner, an apparent reference to the US, which is reportedly pushing Kyiv to accept a plan to end the war with Russia, reported the Pravda news agency. “This is one of the hardest moments in our history. The pressure on Ukraine is as intense as anything we have faced. Ukraine may be confronted with a very difficult choice: either a loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner,” Zelensky said in his 10-minute address to the nation from outside the presidential palace in Kyiv. He added that Ukraine will face “a lot of pressure” next week... “to weaken us, to divide us”, as “the enemy is not sleeping”.

“Either a complex 28-point plan or an extremely harsh winter, the harshest, and further risks. A life without freedom, without dignity, without justice, where we are expected to believe the country that has attacked us twice already. An answer will be expected from us,” he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Ukrainian leaders stressed that he will try his best to find solutions.

“We are not making loud statements. We will work calmly with America and all our partners. There will be a constructive search for solutions with our key partner. I will present arguments, I will persuade, I will offer alternatives, but we will certainly not give the enemy any grounds to say that Ukraine does not want peace, that Ukraine is derailing the process, or that Ukraine is not ready for diplomacy.”

Stop infighting and work in unity, says Zelensky

Zelensky also urged citizens, MPs, and government officials to stop internal squabbling and political games at “one of the most difficult moments in our history” and to work in unity.

“Our people, citizens, politicians—everyone. We need to pull ourselves together, come to our senses, stop the infighting, and stop the political games. The state must function. The parliament of a country at war must work in unity, and the government of a country at war must work effectively,” he said.

Zelensky emphasised that “all of us must remember and must not confuse who exactly is the enemy of Ukraine today.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Kyiv was working on a US-drafted peace proposal, and insisted that it must ensure a ‘dignified’ peace for Ukraine after the document adhered to many of Moscow’s demands.

“We are working on the document prepared by the American side. This must be a plan that ensures a real and dignified peace,” Zelensky said on social media after a call with European allies.