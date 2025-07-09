/'Trump uses harsh rhetorical style...': Kremlin reacts to US president's 'bull****' remark on Putin

Day after US President Donald Trump claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke "bullshit" about Ukraine in their phone calls, Kremlin on Wednesday (July 9) said that it is calm about it, adding that Trump has a harsh way of using phrases.

When asked about Trump's comments about Russia and Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, "We are fairly calm about it."

"First of all, let's just say that Trump in general has quite a harsh rhetorical style in terms of the phrases he uses," Peskov told reporters.

Despite Trump's sharp comments about Putin and on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Russia continued its strikes on Ukraine overnight, with the largest drone attack in three years.

Another major attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia attempted to strike 741 targets with 728 drones and 13 missiles.

Zelensky said that the attack comes precisely at a time when efforts are being made to achieve peace in the region and establish a ceasefire, adding that Russia continues "to rebuff them all."

He added that Russia’s continuing aggression is “yet another proof of the need for sanctions–biting sanctions against oil, which has been fueling Moscow’s war machine with money for over three years of the war.

“Our partners know how to apply pressure in a way that will force Russia to think about ending the war, not launching new strikes," the Ukrainian president said today.

This comes after Trump on Tuesday criticised Russian leadership while discussing the Ukraine War with reporters during his Cabinet meeting at the White House.

What did Trump say?

The US president stressed that a lot of people are dying and the war between the two nations should end.

“We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin… you want to know the truth. He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless," Trump said.

While hinting at imposing additional sanctions on Russia, Trump added, "Trump said, “I’m not happy with Putin, I can tell you that much right now, because he’s killing a lot of people."