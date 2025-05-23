‘Too complicated to be resolved’: Iranian FM says as nuclear talks with US conclude in Rome

“The negotiations are too complicated to be resolved in two or three meetings,” said Araghchi, who leads the Iranian negotiating team in the talks mediated by Oman.
As the fifth round of nuclear talks with the US in Rome concluded on Friday (May 23), Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said its discussions with the United States were “too complicated”.
