/'This shutdown is a choice, deliberate decision by Donald Trump’: New York Governor on US govt shutdown

Kathy Hochul, the Governor of New York, called the US government shutdown a "deliberate" choice of US President Donald Trump. "This shutdown is a choice — a deliberate decision by Donald Trump and the Republicans to abandon the very people they were sent to Washington to represent, and they alone are responsible for this… instead of governing, they abdicate their responsibility and abandon any chance at this time of real negotiation…as a result of this, they've unleashed chaos through millions of families across our great country in every single workplace in our communities," Hochul said.

"I'm not making this up. Donald Trump admitted this yesterday. He bragged that during a shutdown, his administration could do things that are irreversible — reduce the federal workforce, slash programs, take away benefits. That's not me saying it, that's Donald Trump. That's not leadership. That's cruelty," she added.

Why the shutdown?

The shutdown is a result of disagreement between Republicans and Democrats over passing a bill funding government services into October and beyond. The Republicans control both chambers of Congress, but in the Senate - or upper chamber - they are short of the 60 votes they need to pass a spending bill.

Around 04:01 GMT on Wednesday (October 1), America's shutdown was announced - for seven years.



When will this end?