/'This is our land not India': Sikh parade in New Zealand heckled by Christian Group for second time

In less than three weeks, a Sikh parade in New Zealand was disrupted for the second time on Sunday by a local right-wing religious group Christians linked to a local church. The annual Nagar Kirtan (religious procession) was organised to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. The disruption has been condemned by the Sikh bodies including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Amritsar.

The incident took place in Tauranga city, about 225 km from Auckland, when the procession began at 11 am at the Gurdwara Sikh Sangat temple, and moved towards Tauranga Boys’ College via Cameron Road.

Security measure for the procession were in place to avoid any untoward incident but the disruption still took place by a group of Christians linked to a local church and political leader Brian Tamaki's Destiny Church, a fundamentalist religious group.

The parade disruptors performed 'Haka' as they confronted the Sikhs performing kirtan (holy songs).

The protestors also chanted slogans and held up banners reading “This is New Zealand, not India”. They were, however, taken away from the spot by the police and not untoward incident was reported.

Political leader Brian Tamaki shared a video of the disruption on X with the caption “WHOSE STREETS? KIWI STREETS.” “The True Patriots Are Not Backing Down.”

“Today in Tauranga, our True Patriots answered the Sikh Parade with a haka…not violence, not silence, but peaceful defiance. Our chant rang out across our streets: ‘Whose streets? OUR streets. Whose streets? KIWI streets," the caption read further.