/'This is not diplomacy, it's stupidity': California Governor Gavin Newsom slams Trump over tensions with Europe

California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Donald Trump's approach towards Europe and called on European leaders to remain united in the face of constant threats and bullying by the US President. Addressing the press in Davos, Newsome suggested that Europe and Europeans "been played" by Trump, adding that they need to "stand tall, stand firm, stand united!"

He said Trump's policies towards Europe are unacceptable, describing it as "This is not diplomacy, it's stupidity!"

His statements came as Donald Trump is set to address the WEF on Wednesday after tensions between the European Union and the United States escalated sharply after he announced tariffs on eight European countries, including the United Kingdom and France, over opposition to his goal to acquire Greenland. He also intends to hold a meeting of his proposed ‘Board of Peace’ at the annual gathering, Bloomberg reported.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Despite strong reservations expressed by the European Countries, Trump restated his desire to acquire Greenland, saying "Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back -- On that."

Trump on Monday claimed that his phone conversations with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte led to an agreement on holding a meeting with various parties on the Greenland issue on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Shortly after, Trump shared an AI-generated image showing him planting a US flag in the ground alongside US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The image also shows a board reading "GREENLAND - US TERRITORY EST. 2026".

These deveploment comes after the US president announced sweeping tariffs on several countries of the European Union and the United Kingdom over opposition to his goal of acquiring Greenland.

He announced 10 percent tariffs effective February 1 against Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland for opposing his plans to acquire Greenland adding that "On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland".