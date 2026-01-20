/Australian Open 2026, Day 3 wrap: Osaka steals spotlight as Sinner cruises and Monfils bids farewell

Jannik Sinner opened his Australian Open campaign with ease, but the day truly belonged to Naomi Osaka in Melbourne. While the Italian moved into round two after a quick retirement win, Osaka captured attention with her bold entrance and a strong three set victory. From calm dominance to raw emotion and fresh faces, day three (Jan 20) offered a mix of style, grit, and memorable tennis moments on the biggest stage.

Osaka steals the spotlight on Rod Laver Arena

Osaka walked onto the court holding a white parasol, wearing a wide-brimmed hat and veil, and the crowd instantly reacted. The look was inspired by a jellyfish, she later said, and it set the tone for a special night. Against Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic, Osaka started fast, using her power from the baseline and sharp returns to take the first set.

Ruzic fought back in the second, testing Osaka with deep shots and steady defence. But the former champion stayed patient and raised her level in the decider. She broke at the right time, served with control, and closed the match 6 3, 3 6, 6 4. More than the fashion, it was her calm under pressure that stood out. The win showed she is finding rhythm again and remains a serious threat in Melbourne as she builds confidence quickly now.

Sinner cruises as emotions and surprises follow

Sinner looked sharp from the first game against Hugo Gaston and controlled rallies with ease. The Frenchman, struggling with an abdominal problem, retired while trailing 6 2, 6 1. Sinner said it was not the way he wanted to win, but he was pleased with his start and focus.