/‘There will be hell to pay’: Trump warns Honduras, accuses its poll body of ‘trying to change’ election outcome

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Dec 1) accused Honduran election officials of “trying to change” the outcome of their country’s presidential elections. This comes after Trump backed right-wing candidate Nasry “Tito” Asfura, warning that he will stop funding to the nation if he does not win. Hondurans voted to elect their president on Sunday (Nov 30), and the results are awaited. The election officials have said that it is too close to call following a preliminary count.

“Looks like Honduras is trying to change the results of their Presidential Election. If they do, there will be hell to pay!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“The people of Honduras voted in overwhelming numbers on November 30th. The National Electoral Commission, the official body charged with counting the Votes, abruptly stopped counting at midnight on November 30th,” Trump said. “Their count showed a close race between Tito Asfura and Salvador Nasralla with Asfura holding a narrow lead of 500 votes. Their tally was stopped when only 47 percent of the Vote was counted. It is imperative that the Commission finish counting the Votes. Hundreds of thousands of Hondurans must have their Votes counted. Democracy must prevail!”

Earlier on Friday (Nov 28), Trump threatened to cut US funding for Honduras if Asfura loses in the presidential elections. He also pardoned a convicted former president, Juan Orlando Hernandez.

“If he doesn’t win, the United States will not be throwing good money after bad, because a wrong Leader can only bring catastrophic results to a country, no matter which country it is,” Trump had said. Praising Asfura, he added that he “will be a Great President, and the United States will work closely with him in order to ensure the success, with all of its potential, of Honduras!”