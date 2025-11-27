/'The animal that shot will pay very steep price': Trump issues warning to suspect after 2 National Guard shot near White House

On Wednesday (November 26), US President Donald Trump confirmed that two National Guard troops had been critically wounded in a shooting just blocks away from the White House. He also said that the suspect, who was arrested shortly after the attack, sustained severe injuries. Trump shared his response on social media, emphasising that the individual responsible for the shooting, whom he referred to as an “animal,” would face "severe consequences" despite their injuries. He expressed his support for the National Guard, military, and law enforcement, praising them as “great people.”

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!,” he added.

While initial reports from West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey suggested that both troops had died from their injuries, he later corrected this statement, saying there was conflicting information about their condition. The Governor promised to provide further updates once more details were available. The families of the soldiers were in the thoughts of many during the uncertain hours following the shooting.