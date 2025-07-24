/'Terrorists of Hamas hijacking aid': Israeli President Isaac Herzog after visit to Gaza Strip

Amid reports of hunger and starvation in war-torn Gaza, Israeli President Isaac Herzog highlights his visit to the Gaza Strip and says Hamas is 'the true obstacle to humanitarian relief'. Taking cognisance of the current situation on the ground, he said, he spoke to the military stationed at the frontline who have been ordered to dismantle 'terror network and tunnels aimed at killing our citizens' and bring the hostages back to Israel. He said, "I received a full and detailed update on the extensive efforts to ensure humanitarian aid reaches the people of Gaza – despite the danger, despite the pain of knowing our hostages are still held in brutal captivity."

Laying emphasis on the blocking of the humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, he added, "I asked many questions and verified facts. What is absolutely clear is that the true obstacle to humanitarian relief is Hamas. Huge quantities of aid are flowing in – in conjunction with UN and EU efforts agreed by Israel. Hamas loots the aid and prevents its proper distribution. All this whilst the GHF distribution is also being procured."

Further clarifying, "It is the terrorists of Hamas – hijacking aid, and refusing to agree to a hostage release and ceasefire – who are kidnapping the civilian Gaza population and subjecting them to their tragic suffering. Israel is adamantly committed to the rules of international humanitarian law. Even in the midst of war, we are doing everything possible to help civilians in need - in keeping with international law, and our Israeli and Jewish values."

Herzog also said, "I urge leaders from around the world to look at the facts, to see the reality. The international community must stop playing along with Hamas propaganda, lies, and modern-day blood libels, state firmly the demand for the immediate release of our hostages, and hold Hamas accountable for its crimes against both Israelis and Palestinians."