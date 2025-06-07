/'Successful Air Force operation': Ukraine says it downed Russia’s TOP warplane - What is the Su-35 fighter jet?

Ukraine’s Air Force said on Saturday (June 07) that it had shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet during a military operation near Kursk. The incident occurred in the early hours Saturday, according to a statement shared on Telegram.

“This morning, on June 7, 2025, as a result of a successful Air Force operation in the Kursk direction, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down,” Ukraine’s military said.

There has been no official comment from Russia so far. Independent verification of the event was not immediately possible.

Ukraine intensifies air strikes against Russian military assets

The Su-35 shootdown comes shortly after Ukraine’s security agency, the SBU, launched a large-scale drone attack targeting more than 40 Russian military aircraft. That strike reportedly damaged or destroyed several Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers, aircraft known for launching long-range missile strikes against Ukraine.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian Air Force also released video footage of a burning jet, reportedly captured using reconnaissance or targeting equipment, possibly from a drone or another aircraft.

What is the Su-35 fighter jet?

The Sukhoi Su-35 is one of Russia’s most advanced fighter jets, based on the older Su-27 design. Developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau and produced at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant, the Su-35 is known for its air superiority capabilities and multi-role performance.

The aircraft is a single-seat, twin-engine fighter, capable of patrolling airspace and launching both air-to-air and air-to-ground attacks. It can also deploy glide bombs, standard bombs upgraded with guidance systems, which have been used to cause significant damage across eastern Ukraine.

The jet’s first version flew in 1988, and after modifications in the 1990s, it was exported and used in various conflicts, including the Syrian Civil War.

Combat capabilities and specifications of the Su-35

The Su-35 can carry a wide range of weaponry:

• Air-to-air missiles: R-27, R-77, R-73E

• Air-to-ground weapons: Kh-29, Kh-31P, Kh-58UShE

• Anti-ship missiles: Kh-31A, Kh-59MK, Kalibr, Yakhont

• Guided bombs: KAB-500, KAB-1500, LGB-250

• Rocket variants: 80mm to 420mm

• Gun: 30mm GSh-30-1 with 150 rounds

The fighter is powered by two AL-31F 117S turbofan engines, with thrust-vectoring nozzles, enabling high manoeuvrability. It has a maximum speed of 2,390 km/h, can reach altitudes of 18,000 metres, and carries 14,350 litres of fuel.

The jet has a normal weight of 18,400kg, but can reach 34,500kg whenfullyloaded.