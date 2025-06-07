/Russia's 'MOST POWERFUL' attack on Kharkiv: Unleashes 400 drones, 40 missiles as it retaliates to Ukraine's Operation Spiderweb,

Days after Ukraine launched Operation Spiderweb, Russia on Saturday launched the "most powerful attack" on Ukraine's Kharkiv, launching more than 400 drones and 40 missiles.

Six people died and several were injured in the large-scale strike in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials told CNN.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a post on X, saying that 80 people were injured, while some may still be under the debris.

"Today, rescue and emergency operations continued all day across various regions and cities of our country. Over 400 drones, and more than 40 missiles were launched by the Russians. 80 people were injured, and some may still be under the debris," Zelenskyy said on Saturday in a post on X.

"Unfortunately, not everyone in the world condemns such attacks. This is exactly what Putin exploits. He is buying himself time to keep waging war," the Ukrainian president added.

Further, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service confirmed the deaths of three firefighters in Kyiv, including three civilians.

Zelensky said that the Russians constantly try to drive wedges into the unity of the world in order to prevent stronger pressure for their war.

"Kharkiv had a particularly terrible night," Ukraine Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a post on social media.

"People were injured and killed, and the energy infrastructure was also damaged," he added.

Ukraine shot down Russian Su-35 fighter jet

The Ukrainian military said that the air force shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet on Saturday morning.

"This morning, on June 7, 2025, as a result of a successful Air Force operation in the Kursk direction, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down," the military said on the Telegram messenger.

Moreover, in the biggest attack on Ukraine, apartment blocks and private homes were among the buildings hit.