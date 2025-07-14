/'Steadily improving,' says EAM S Jaishankar, highlighting India-China's relations in first visit after Galwan clash

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in China and met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing, marking the first visit in five years after the Galwan clash on June 15, 2020. The minister noted the improvement in the bilateral ties between the two countries, which includes the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, and continued normalisation of our ties can produce mutually beneficial outcomes.

Later, sharing a photograph from his meeting, S Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to meet Vice President Han Zheng soon after my arrival in Beijing today. Conveyed India’s support for China’s SCO Presidency."

He added, "Let me say that it is a pleasure to be with you during my visit for the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting. India supports a successful Chinese presidency at the SCO. Excellency, our bilateral relationship, as you have pointed, has been steadily improving since the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan last October."