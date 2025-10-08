US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Oct 8) called for jailing Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker after his administration ordered the deployment of National Guard troops to the Democratic cities. Trump accused the two of failing to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. This comes days after a federal agent shot a motorist in Chicago on Saturday (Oct 4) after a judge blocked the US president’s attempt to deploy military troops in Portland, Oregon.

“Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Despite a lawsuit and criticism from local leaders, hundreds of National Guard troops are positioned outside Chicago and could move to Memphis by Friday as the Trump administration pushes its hardline policy against crime and illegal immigration.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Tuesday (Oct 7) slammed the US president’s move, claiming that his decision to deploy National Guard troops to the Democratic cities of Chicago and Portland is because of ‘dementia’, adding that Trump’s tactics are straight out of a Nazi playbook.

“This is a man who’s suffering dementia,” Pritzker said to multiple US news portals. ”What I know is in the early days of Nazi regime, they started slowly taking away people's right. And what we are seeing now is exactly the same thing. They have gone into cities now. Think about that in your lifetime have you ever seen anything like that? Has any President of US sent troops with weapons into major cities of the US? It is wrong," he added.

Responding to the governor’s remarks, the White House accused him of “fomenting more deranged violence from his Radical Left lunatic supporters.” In a post on X, the White House also called Pritkzer “one SICK scumbag.”

On Monday (Oct 6), Illinois filed a lawsuit against the US president in an attempt to block the deployment of National Guard troops in Chicago, a city branded as a “war zone” by Trump.

“The American people, regardless of where they reside, should not live under the threat of occupation by the United States military, particularly not simply because their city or state leadership has fallen out of a president’s favor,” the Illinois Attorney General’s Office wrote in the filing.