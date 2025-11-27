/'Request is being examined': India on Bangladesh's request for ousted PM Sheikh Hasina’s extradition

On Wednesday (Nov 26), India said it is looking at neighbouring Bangladesh’s request for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s extradition. New Delhi also assured that it will work in the best interest of the people of the country. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes.”

"We remain committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders," he added.

On November 17, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) sentenced ousted PM Hasina to death. The decision comes after finding her guilty of "crimes against humanity”. The tribunal noted that she ordered killings and also mentioned that she incited violence during the uprising in the country in 2024. Ever since she fled the country on August 5, 2024, the 78-year-old has been living in India.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Even when the court's verdict was announced, India assured compliance. In a statement, the MEA had said, "India has noted the verdict announced by the "International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh" concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end.”

Her son Sajeeb Wazed had denounced the verdict calling it a “complete sham”. Speaking to WION's Siddhant Sibal, he said, "My mother wasn't even allowed to select her own attorneys. Our attorneys were barred from going to the courts at all, and she was defended by a public defender. So this was a sham trial. We knew what the verdict was going to be. Everybody knew what the verdict was going to be.”