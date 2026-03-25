/'Profits over kids' safety': New Mexico slaps $375m penalty on Meta for enabling child exploitation on Facebook & Instagram

In a landmark ruling that could redefine the legal liability of social media giants, a New Mexico jury has ordered Meta Platforms to pay $375 million in civil penalties. On Tuesday (Mar 24), after a six-week trial, the jury found that the tech titan violated state consumer protection laws by misleading parents about the safety of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The verdict marks the first time a jury has held Meta accountable for claims that its platforms enabled child sexual exploitation and prioritised engagement over teen mental health. While Meta has vowed to appeal, the decision signals a major defeat for the company’s long-standing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act defence. It sets a high-stakes precedent for thousands of similar lawsuits pending across the United States.

'Profits Over Kids'

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A New Mexico jury has ruled that Meta engaged in unfair and deceptive practices and ordered the company to pay $375 million in civil penalties. The case, brought by New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez, accused Meta of misleading users about the safety of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, while allowing child sexual exploitation to persist on its platforms.

"This is a historic victory for every child and family who has paid the price for Meta’s choice to put profits over kids’ safety." Torrez said, calling the ruling "a ​clear message to big tech executives that no company is beyond the reach of the law". The jury found 75,000 violations of the state’s consumer protection law, awarding $5,000 for each.

What the case revealed

At the heart of the lawsuit was an undercover operation carried out by the attorney general’s office in 2023. Investigators created accounts posing as users under the age of 14. According to the state, those accounts were quickly exposed to explicit material and contacted by adults seeking similar content, leading to multiple criminal cases.

Prosecutors argued that Meta was aware of these risks but failed to act. They pointed to internal documents that, they said, acknowledged problems around sexual exploitation and mental health harm among young users. However, despite that the company, the state says, did not institute basic safety tools such as age verification and insisted its platforms were safe.

The state also accused the company of designing features such as infinite scroll and auto-play to foster addictive behaviour and keep users, especially minors, engaged despite potential harm.

Meta pushes back