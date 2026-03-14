/'Pakistan's biggest export to world is terrorism': Trump's aide Lommer hails India-US ties

Laura Loomer, an American far-right activist known for her staunch support for Donald Trump, decried Pakistan's support of terrorism, saying Islamabad's biggest export to the world was "Islamic terrorism" and advised that the United States should keep its distance from the Shehbaz Sharif government, speaking at the India Today Conclave in New Delhi.

Lommer is considered a close aide to Trump, with direct access to the US president, including high-profile Oval Office meetings. In the run-up to the 2024 presidential polls, she was frequently seen in physical proximity to Trump during the election campaign.

She highlighted that several terror incidents across the world can be traced back to Pakistan and called out the country's support for such elements. She asserted that recent attacks in India and the UK had links to terror networks in Pakistan.

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"Pakistan's biggest export to the world is Islamic terrorism, and I don't believe the US should be cosying up to the Pakistani government at all," she said, as quoted by India Today.

Loomer, who is known for her anti-Muslim rhetoric in her political commentary, stated, "Pakistan operates as an openly jihadist and pro-Sharia state, and when you look at many of the Islamist terror attacks around the world, there is often some connection back to Pakistan."

To further back her claims, Loomer cited the conviction last week of a Pakistani national, Asif Merchant, in the US on charges of plotting to assassinate President Donald Trump and other senior American politicians.

Merchant has been accused of carrying out recruitment efforts in the US to kill Trump on behalf of Iran. The plot was allegedly planned in retaliation for the killing of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani in 2020, during Trump's first term in the White House.

"The incident makes one thing clear. All of the terrorism, for the most part, is largely coming from Pakistan," Loomer stated at the India Today Conclave.

She also stressed that America's strategic ties with India and Israel were among the strongest, if not the strongest, in the world.

On the issue of Pakistan's army chief being hosted in the White House by Trump, she declared that she would have preferred not to host Islamic leaders in the Oval Office.

However, she defended Trump, underlining: "But he is the president of the United States. He has to conduct diplomacy and engage with leaders from around the world," she said.