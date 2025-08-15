/‘Oh I didn’t know’: Border patrol chief raids Newsom's ‘BIG BEAUTIFUL PRESS CONFERENCE’, claims he had no idea governor was there

The chief of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP), who launched a raid on August 14 outside the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, where California’s governor Gavin Newsom was announcing a redistricting plan, said that he had no idea the governor was there. Gregory Bovino led the raid and struck many as an intentional act of intimidation by federal forces. Bovino has emerged as the face of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, through his frequent appearances on Fox News and in social media clips produced by influencers and his own agents.



A video of the raid was posted on the social media platform X in which he was seen saying, "We’re here making Los Angeles a safer place since we won’t have politicians who will do that, we do that ourselves."

"You know the governor’s inside right there," the person who was recording the clip said. “Oh I didn’t- I don’t know where he’s at”, Bovino replied.



“He’s about a hundred feet behind us; do you have any comment for him, any message?” the man recording the clip asked.



“We’re making Los Angeles and California a safer place”, the CBP chief said. “We’re going to continue to do that and they can take that one to the bank, and cash it," he added.

What exactly happened?

On August 14, Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state and local leaders were conducting a news conference announcing a plan to move forward with a redistricting plan. Suddenly, a group of masked agents showed up in trucks outside of the news conference. Bovino said they were conducting "roving patrols" in the area.

Newsom's office posted a video on X showing the agents outside of the museum saying, "BORDER PATROL HAS SHOWED UP AT OUR BIG BEAUTIFUL PRESS CONFERENCE! WE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED!"

Mayor Karen Bass, who hosted the conference, called the agents "disrespectful."



"The governor is inside having a press conference; there was no reason in the world for them to come here," Bass said. "We do not need them here and they had no business to come here and provoke this," she added.

Newsom announces redistricting effort to counter Texas GOP

During the press conference, Newsom announced he was moving forward with a redistricting plan as national tensions rage over changing congressional lines mid-decade.

"California won't stand by and watch Trump burn it all down — we are calling a special election to redraw our Congressional maps and defend fair representation," Newsom said Thursday on X ahead of his remarks.