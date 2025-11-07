Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday (Nov 7) repeated his stance that Tehran will not abandon its nuclear and missile programmes. He said that Iran has just sought peace. His remark came a day after the American president, Donald Trump, said that Iran had been asking if US sanctions against the country could be lifted.

"We are willing to hold talks under international frameworks, but not if they say you can't have a (nuclear) science, or the right to defend yourself (with missiles) or else we will bomb you," Pezeshkian said.

Iran has always been rigid about not holding any discussions on its defence capabilities, especially its nuclear programme.

"We want to live in this world in peace and security, but not be humiliated, and it is not acceptable that they impose upon us whatever they want and we just serve them," Pezeshkian said.