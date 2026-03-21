/‘Not engaged in any dispute’: Pezeshkian calls Gulf nations ‘brothers’ even as IRGC threatens UAE

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday (Mar 21) said that Tehran is not engaged in any “dispute” with its Gulf neighbours, even as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued an evacuation warning for the UAE. Just hours before Pezeshkian’s Eid al-Fitr post, the IRGC issued a chilling ultimatum, warning residents of Ras Al-Khaimah of “imminent strikes” linked to the emirate's alleged role in operations against Iranian-controlled islands.

“To the Islamic countries and our dear neighbors, you are our brothers and we are not engaged in any dispute with you. The only beneficiary of our differences is the Zionist entity,” Pezeshkian wrote on X. “We ask God on #Eid_al-Fitr to grant us strength and unity by acting upon the teachings of #Rasul_Allah to gain His pleasure.”

Earlier in the day, the IRGC warned that Ras Al-Khaimah could become a target “in the near future”, urging its residents to leave the city. This comes as companies have already started evacuating the Dubai financial district amid Iranian threats against US and Israel-linked economic targets, including banks, following reported strikes on an Iranian financial institution.

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The conflict in West Asia has entered its 22nd day on March 21. Hostilities began on February 28 when the US and Israeli military launched strikes on Iran, killing Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other top Iranian officials. The operation was named ‘Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Lion’s Roar’ by Israel. The attacks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and ongoing talks over Iran’s nuclear program.

In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israel and US military bases in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Azerbaijan. Iran has ruled out any possibility of a ceasefire, while US President Donald Trump has claimed victory multiple times, suggesting that the objective is nearly met. Meanwhile, Israel has expanded its operations in Lebanon, targeting Iran’s ally Hezbollah and has ruled out diplomacy with Lebanon government.

Amid the escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran has shut down the Strait of Hormuz and warned that any vessel attempting to pass could be targeted and set on fire, with several oil tankers being hit in recent days. In recent days, at least 3 India-flagged LPG tankers have crossed the strait after discussions with Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz is the only maritime outlet for ports located in the Persian Gulf. Its blockage has significantly affected global energy supply, triggering a sharp rise in oil prices.