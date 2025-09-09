/'No words': Russian strike kills 21 in Donetsk village as Zelensky warns of wider offensive

At least 21 people were killed in a Russian air strike on the village of Yarova in eastern Ukraine, officials said on Tuesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the victims were “ordinary people collecting their pensions.” Donetsk regional governor Vadym Filashkin confirmed emergency crews were on site and added that as many people were injured as those killed. The strike hit around 12:30 PM local time, just as pensions were being distributed. Filashkin shared an image of a destroyed Ukrainian postal service van, the kind used to deliver pensions, at the scene.

Heavy toll in recent weeks

If confirmed, the Yarova strike would be one of the deadliest attacks on Ukrainian civilians in weeks. It comes just days after Russia launched its biggest aerial assault on Kyiv since the war began, striking government buildings in what Zelensky condemned as a “ruthless” attempt to prolong the conflict. At the end of August, at least 23 people were killed in overnight strikes on Kyiv. Posting footage of the latest attack online, Zelensky wrote there were “no words” to describe Russia’s actions. “The world must not remain silent,” he said, urging a response from the US, Europe and the G20.

A village near the front line

Yarova lies north of Sloviansk, close to the front line, and sits on a key railway route between Lyman and Izium. Russian forces are advancing nearby and are within a few kilometres of the neighbouring village of Novoselivka. Ukraine’s state emergency service also confirmed three other people were killed in earlier shelling of Donetsk settlements.

Putin’s reported plan for Donbas

In a separate development, Zelensky told ABC News that Russian President Vladimir Putin has privately signalled plans to occupy Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region by the end of 2025. “He told the Americans, the White House, and President Trump’s representative Witkoff that he would take Donbas in two to three months, maximum four months,” Zelensky said in the interview.