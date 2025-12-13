/‘No big deal’: Trump brushes off new Epstein photos, claims he ‘knows nothing’

US President Donald Trump shrugged off the new photos released from Jeffrey Epstein files by House Democrats on Friday (Dec 12). The pictures also included Trump with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died of an apparent suicide in prison during his trial. This comes after the House Oversight Committee released dozens of images amid the 95,000 files, with many featuring Epstein with several prominent figures, including the US president. The release of new documents and photos come after Trump signed a bill last month ordering the public release of files regarding the Epstein case.

“I mean, everybody knew this man. He was all over, actually,” Trump said on Friday. “I haven’t seen it, but, I mean, everybody knew this man. He was all over Palm Beach. He has photos with everybody. I mean, there are hundreds and hundreds of people that have photos with him. So that’s no big deal. I know nothing about.”

Trump can be seen in three of the undated images released by the Democrats. In two of the photos, he is seen with women with redacted identities. The third picture shows the US president with Epstein. In another image, Trump’s face can be seen on a bunch condom with the caption, “I’m HUUUUGE,” and a sign reading “Trump condom $4.50.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Posting the images on X, Oversight Democrats wrote, “Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate. These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files!”

The images showed former president Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, movie producer Woody Allen, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, royal family member Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, professor Alan Dershowitz, VirginGroup founder Richard Branson, Steve Bannon, and others.

Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson slammed House Democrats for “selectively releasing cherry-picked photos.”