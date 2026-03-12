/‘Methodically dismantling them’: US CENTCOM claims Iran ‘losing air capability’ amid West Asia war

As the war continues in West Asia, the United States Central Command on Wednesday (Mar 11) said that Iran is “losing air capability” against the US forces. It added that the American military is not just defending against Iranian threats but is “methodically dismantling them.”

“The Iranian regime is losing air capability day by day. US forces aren’t just defending against Iranian threats, we are methodically dismantling them,” CENTCOM said on X.

