/‘Methodically dismantling them’: US CENTCOM claims Iran ‘losing air capability’ amid West Asia war

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Mar 12, 2026, 09:50 IST | Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 09:54 IST
Screengrabs from video shared by CENTCOM. Photograph: (X/@CENTCOM)

Story highlights

CENTCOM said Iran is “losing air capability” as US forces continue operations in the West Asia conflict. The command stated that American troops are not only defending but also systematically dismantling Iranian threats.

As the war continues in West Asia, the United States Central Command on Wednesday (Mar 11) said that Iran is “losing air capability” against the US forces. It added that the American military is not just defending against Iranian threats but is “methodically dismantling them.”

“The Iranian regime is losing air capability day by day. US forces aren’t just defending against Iranian threats, we are methodically dismantling them,” CENTCOM said on X.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

