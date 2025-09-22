/'Masood Azhar's family was torn apart in India's Op Sindoor': Def Min Rajnath Singh quotes JeM commander

Indian Defence Minister quotes Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Masood Ilyas was seen addressing a crowd and saying that Masood Azhar family was ‘torn into pieces’ in Bahawalpur.
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing members of Indian community in Morocco, he said the ‘not at the border, we destroyed terror hotbeds 100 km inside their land (Pakistan)’. He was referring to the terrorist infrastructure operating on Pakistani soil. India carried out precision strikes to destroy locations deep inside Pakistan and PoK. But Islamabad claimed that the strikes hit civilian areas. And recently, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Masood Ilyas was seen addressing a crowd and saying that Masood Azhar family was ‘torn into pieces’ in Bahawalpur.
In May, when the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor and carried out precision strikes on terrorist hubs in the neighbouring country, the ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations) said innocent civilians were killed. And now months later, this admission has come to the fore.
Now, on Sunday (September 21), the Indian Defence Minister referred to the speech by the JeM commander. Singh said, “A top terrorist of JeM was saying that Masood Azhar's family was torn apart by India.”
Also read: 'Operation Sindoor, an exemplar of restraint...': Indian Army releases video with details on precision strikes in Pakistan
The JeM commander had said, “....we fought Delhi, Kabul and Kandahar for protecting the borders of this country. After sacrificing everything, on May 7, Maulana Masood Azhar's family was destroyed in Bahawalpur," said the JeM commander referring to Operation Sindoor by Indian armed forces.”
Operation Sindoor was launched by the armed forces on the intervening night of May 7 and 8. It was India’s reply to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives on April 22. It was done a fortnight after the attack in Kashmir, India found it extremely important to retaliate after seeing Pakistan’s inaction. The country did not take the perpetrators of the heinous act to task. And so, New Delhi decided to launch the operation against terrorist outfits operating on its soil.