/'Make sure Sheikh Hasina doesn't speak to Bangladeshi people': Muhammad Yunus requests PM Modi

Bangladesh interim chief Muhammad Yunus, during his recent visit to London spoke about the country's relations with India. He mentioned how with the former PM Sheikh Hasina's social media videos, the 'whole of Bangladesh gets very angry'.



During the media interaction at Chatham House, he said, "The whole anger and everything is now transferred to India, because she went there. Not only is she living there, but the problem is, when I had a chance to talk to Prime Minister Modi, I just simply said, 'You want to host her? I cannot force you to abandon that policy, but please help us in making sure she doesn't speak to Bangladeshi people, the way she is doing'."



He continued, “She announces on such and such day at such and such hour, she will speak, and the whole of Bangladesh gets very angry, the way she is speaking. Why is she keeping this whole anger thing inside of us now?”



And to that Mr Modi's answer is 'it's the social media, we cannot control it', Yunus claimed.



"What can you say? It's an explosive situation. You can't just walk away by saying it's social media. So this is what is still going on," he added.



Apart from relations with India, he spoke of the corruption in the country and aims to clean it up. “Bangladesh is deep into corruption, everything is corrupt, system is corrupt, and so I had to clean it up. It is a historical movement for us, if we cannot do it now. We will never be able to do it. We can did things no government could do.”

But when asked if he desires to be a part of a democratically election government in the country, Yunus was clear and said a prompt no.

