/'Justice should not expire': Epstein survivors support new legislation to remove statute of limitations for sex trafficking crimes

On Tuesday (February 10), survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein gathered with Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill to introduce a new bill designed to eliminate the statute of limitations for federal sex trafficking offenses. This legislation, known as Virginia’s Law, aims to remove legal obstacles that have long hindered survivors of sexual violence from seeking justice.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep Teresa Leger Fernandez are sponsoring the bill, which is named after Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most well-known accusers. Schumer explained that the bill would address a system that often allows abusers to avoid responsibility by simply waiting for the clock to run out. “Justice should not expire,” Schumer said, emphasising that survivors should have the opportunity to seek accountability on their own terms, when they are ready and strong enough to face the legal challenges of civil litigation.

The bill also seeks to expand the legal reach to prevent offenders from evading justice by taking victims across state or national borders. Fernández underscored that powerful individuals, like Epstein and his associates, should not be allowed to escape prosecution by moving victims or offenses across jurisdictions.

Virginia Giuffre, who tragically passed away by suicide last April at age 41, was a key figure in the movement to hold Epstein and his co-conspirators accountable. Her brother, Sky Roberts, spoke passionately at the press conference, highlighting how this legislation fulfills his sister’s mission to empower survivors to come forward without fear of time constraints. “Today we give Virginia her voice back,” Roberts said.

Giuffre’s widow, Amanda Roberts, echoed this sentiment, urging lawmakers to pass the bill in honour of Virginia's fight for justice. “Let this be the moment we choose accountability over denial, courage over comfort, and justice over obstacles,” she said, quoting Virginia's memoir: “We need to make it easier to punish those who victimise others.”

While President Biden’s 2022 law removed the statute of limitations for child sex abuse survivors, including those trafficked, it did not apply retroactively. Schumer emphasised that Virginia’s Law would close any gaps, ensuring that no survivor is denied justice due to arbitrary legal deadlines.