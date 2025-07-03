US President Donald Trump is fighting with his former ‘buddy’ Elon Musk once again after their public fallout last month. Elon Musk has renewed his campaign against Trump's 'big beautiful' tax spending bill - that is slated to be passed by the House on Wednesday. The campaign began as Musk declared that 'America Party' will be launched when the bill is passed. To this, Trump issued a threat of DOGE investigation on Musk and spoke about his deportation. However, this latest feud is not same as the previous one because Musk is holding his temptation back. While he has attacked the big beautiful bill and all US lawmakers supporting it, he has refrained from attacking the POTUS personally - something that he did last month. Moreover, he has praised the US president - prompting critics to say that the duo is behaving like “husband and wife.”

'Just plain wrong' to 'credit is due': Elon Musk seems confused

In a post on X, Musk responded to a tweet criticising the president’s Truth Social post threatening to scrap federal subsidies received by his companies, writing that the remarks were: “Just plain wrong...So disappointing.” He also said that he is tempted to escalate the situation but he won't. The billionaire also made a post urging people to follow a meme account posting screenshots of old tweets by GOP lawmakers criticising the national debt alongside posts hailing the passage of tax and spending bill.

However, after a few hours, when Trump shared a post about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to stop the war in Gaza, the tech giant wrote: “Credit where credit is due...[Trump] has successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world.”

Trump and Musk's feud escalates again

Trump on Tuesday said that Musk would have to return to South Africa if he didn't get EV subsidies in the USA. The US president also claimed that he was always against the EV mandate - the key clause that seems to be the reason for Tesla boss' opposition to the bill. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one. Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa."

"No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED," the president added. Later, before boarding Marine One, Trump issued a threat of DOGE action on Musk. He said, "We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon," he said . When asked if he would consider deporting Musk, Trump said he didn't know. “We'll have to take a look.”