/'It's not over': Danish PM Frederiksen expresses fear over Trump's Greenland obsession

Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said that the US interest in taking over Greenland is “unfortunately not" over. Frederiksen, while speaking at the Munich Security Conference 2026 also warned that US President Donald Trump is serious about controlling the Arctic territory. She also reiterated Greenland's position and clarified that it cannot be bought. She added that the issue about Greenland is around “one of the most basic democratic principles." Additionally, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Arctic security is important for all nations and described recent diplomatic efforts as “quite instructive."

“Of course not. Can you put a price on a part of Spain, or a part of the US, or a part of anywhere else in the world?" she said. "The Greenlandic people have been very clear: they don’t want to become Americans," she added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump's Greenland obsession

Just days ago, Trump, in a Truth Social post, shared a map of United States showing Greenland and Canada as its part. Trump has made a massive push to take over Greenland citing ‘national security.’ Trump also shared another post that showed Trump along with Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Macro Rubio, hoisting US flag in Greenland. A board nearby read: “Greenland, US territory, EST. 2026.” It all started soon after US strike on Caracas and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Trump claimed that making the Danish territory part of the United States would serve US national security interests, given its strategic location on the Arctic.